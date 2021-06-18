Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,105 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Allstate by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 198.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.55 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

