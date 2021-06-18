Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

