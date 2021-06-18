Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.