4,029 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.