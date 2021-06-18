General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in General Mills by 39.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 44.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

