Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,633 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

