F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

