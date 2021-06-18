USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.73 million and $158.49 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00137019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00181280 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00864041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,705.68 or 1.00088023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

