Swingby Price Hits $0.0893 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $565,787.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057657 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,331,633 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

