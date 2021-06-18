Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in American Electric Power by 28.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

