Bp Plc Sells 14,049 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

