Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 295.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,069 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.03% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,211.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.