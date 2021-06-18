Evoke Wealth LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73,743.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.71. 14,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

