Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,324,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.48. 18,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,996. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.