Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.79. 15,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,986. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.