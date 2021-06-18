Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

