-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.54). fuboTV reported earnings of ($2.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sib LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $69,118,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. 99,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,144,125. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.82.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.