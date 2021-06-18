Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $71.47 Million Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for 1.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $71,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 207,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

