Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $64,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,060. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

