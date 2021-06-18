Edgewood Management LLC Sells 13,016,203 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,428,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,016,203 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 1.2% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.52% of IHS Markit worth $622,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.73. 20,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

