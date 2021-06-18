Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 124.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,853 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 188,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 75.4% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 765,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

