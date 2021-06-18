PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.35. PBF Energy shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 38,707 shares traded.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

