Stock Traders Buy High Volume of QIAGEN Put Options (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,927% compared to the typical daily volume of 164 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,228. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

