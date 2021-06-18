Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $18,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

