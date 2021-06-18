Edgewood Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,379 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,998,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $815.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,009. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $737.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

