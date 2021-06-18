Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 6.7%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.55. 5,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 210,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

