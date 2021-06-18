Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 23,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,333,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

