RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.93. 14,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 540,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,379 shares of company stock worth $285,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

