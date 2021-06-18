DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.42

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 36075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.