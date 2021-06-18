Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $185.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,244. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

