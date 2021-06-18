Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

