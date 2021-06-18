NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,724.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $146,724.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057503 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,029,533,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,989,301,318 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.