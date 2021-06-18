Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $141.40 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $141.40 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00136929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00180242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.00865775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,533.76 or 1.00001997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 277,042,863 coins and its circulating supply is 157,393,216 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

