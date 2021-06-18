Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,257 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.87% of CDK Global worth $57,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.59. 3,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

