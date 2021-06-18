W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,885 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,576. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.