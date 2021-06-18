Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,428 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.29% of Arrow Electronics worth $105,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.