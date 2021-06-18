Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,960 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 2.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.84% of PPG Industries worth $300,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,842. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

