ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $51.64. 252,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43.

