Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarMax were worth $245,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

