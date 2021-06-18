Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,418 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.05. 7,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,872. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

