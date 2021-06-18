78,729 Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,285,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $9,394,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

