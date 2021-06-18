SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stock Position Raised by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000.

Shares of KCE stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $94.14.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

