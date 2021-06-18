Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,359,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,982,809 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises about 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $671,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.86. 125,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.