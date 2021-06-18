Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,853,000.

XBI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,318. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

