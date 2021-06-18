SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Increased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 183,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,660. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

