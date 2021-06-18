Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 26,945 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after purchasing an additional 267,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

