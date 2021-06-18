Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of AJG opened at $139.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

