Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $243.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

