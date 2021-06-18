PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 425,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 25.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.