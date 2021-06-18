OIN Finance Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $251,108.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00058702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00723240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00083443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00042253 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,560,415 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.